Anderssen Leaves WSB For Audacy Dallas

Drew Anderssen is the new Brand Manager for Newsradio KRLD-AM and the Texas State Networks in Dallas/Fort Worth.

“We’re delighted to bring Drew aboard to lead KRLD and TSN,” said Brian Purdy, Regional President and Market Manager, Audacy Dallas/Fort Worth. “For over two decades, Drew has proven to be a winning brand leader across multiple formats, which we trust will serve him well as he takes the reins of DFW’s news and information brand.”

“I’m thrilled to join Audacy and work with the phenomenal team at KRLD and the Texas State Networks,” said Anderssen. “This was a tremendous opportunity to return to the city where I grew up and fell in love with radio, and work with such a prestigious brand and decorated team. I’m grateful to Susan Larkin, Jeff Sottolano, Brian Purdy and Gavin Spittle and I can’t wait to hit the ground running in the Lone Star State.”

For the last 24 years, Anderssen has worked in multiple formats and locations with Cox Media Group, most recently as news/talk/sports format leader and brand manager at 95.5 WSB in Atlanta, GA. He previously served as operations manager in Orlando, FL and Tulsa, OK. Other career stops include Beaumont and Wichita Falls, TX in various roles, including program director across multiple formats.