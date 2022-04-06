BMG Names Digital Sales Strategist

Beasley Media Group has promoted Daniel Mann to Digital Strategist at WJBR FM (MIX 99.5) in Wilmington, Delaware. He most recently served as an Account Executive at the station. In his he will work closely with WJBR Account Executives in planning and executing digital sales.

“Dan joined Beasley Media Group Wilmington in June of 2020 as an Account Executive; arguably the toughest time to develop new business and thrive,” said Marta DeLisi, GSM. “He was able to do both quickly. His excellent work ethic and desire to succeed led to many successful digital sales in a short period of time.”

“From the time I started working in the radio industry, I wanted to work for Beasley,” said Mann. “The company’s dedication to being a leader in the digital landscape is exciting in the challenges and opportunities it presents.”