Bonneville Helping The Fallen

Bonneville’s KIRO-FM in Seattle has created a “Fallen Officer Memorial Fund” and online auction benefitting the families of the two uniformed officers killed in the line of duty in Washington State; Deputy Sheriff Dominique Calata of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department and Officer Dan Rocha of the Everett Police Department.

Funds received will be distributed equally to the two families through the existing official officer funds. These funds have been set up for the Calata family and the Rocha family by Tacoma-Pierce County CrimeStoppers and Victim Support Services, Coastal Community Bank, respectively.

The online auction started at 12 noon on Tuesday and concludes at 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

The auction will feature Seahawks and Mariners suite tickets, Kraken tickets and lunch with Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke, dinner at El Gaucho with a visit from John Curley, a virtual golf experience at Five Iron Golf with Dori Monson, a round of golf for two at Chamber’s Bay, a Seattle’s Morning News Experience, lunch delivered by Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin, a VIP Paul McCartney Concert experience, Mariners All-Star Club tickets with a visit from Jack Stine, a Bellevue Collection “Date Night” package, and a Truce Spa package. All who provide donations through the auction site are entered into a drawing for Mariners Diamond Club tickets. Full information can be found at MyNorthwest.com/FallenOfficerFund.

“One of our company’s core values is to ‘lift, inspire and help others.’ I cannot think of a more meaningful way to use our voice and resources than to help the families of these officers,” said Cathy Cangiano, SVP and Market Manager for Bonneville Seattle. “Our afternoon host, John Curley, initiated the idea and the natural progression of heart-felt support from the rest of the KIRO Newsradio staff has been a source of great pride for us all at Bonneville Seattle.”