Big Night in Jackson

The New South Radio team in Jackson, MS won multiple awards at the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Awards Banquet Saturday night, including the Nate & Traci Morning Show on US96 and WYOY-FM for radio station of the year.

Pictured here are: from top left; GSM Kelly Crocker, Promotion Director Jenn Ryan, US96 PD Traci Lee, Y101 PD Louie Cruz (holding the Big Prize), Market GM Bob Lawrence and his wife Risea, hiding top right is Marketing Specialist Angie Crawford, Kathy Anthony and PD John Anthony, Owners Laura and Clay Holladay, Donna Alexander and Prod Director Fisher Alexander)