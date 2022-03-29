New Host For The Current

Minnesota Public Radio “The Current” has hired Ayisha Jaffer as a new host. Jaffer joins the station as an evening host from WNXP in Nashville where she hosted middays and served as Assistant Program Director.

“We’re so excited to add Ayisha to the team at The Current,” said Jim McGuinn, PD. “She brings together tremendous energy, knowledge, and a passion for the music, a fascinating background both in radio and around artists and a real desire to connect listeners to the music and each other.”

“As a true Midwesterner, joining the team at The Current feels like coming home,” said Jaffer. “Music is boundaryless and I believe in using it to drive connections and amplify voices. I am excited to get to know The Current’s listeners by sharing experiences, hearing yours and highlighting artists, creators, and dreamers alike.”