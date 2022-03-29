Exclusive Distribution Rights For APM

“Classical 24”, the 24/7 classical Music Service produced by American Public Media, will now be distributed by APM. An agreement has been reached transferring distribution from PRX to APM.

The program will transition to being operated, broadcast, and solely distributed by APM. PRX is transferring distribution rights to APM after more than 25 years of successful partnership.

“We believe that bringing production and distribution under the same roof will provide a more streamlined process for our station partners and be a seamless experience for our listeners,” said Chandra Kavati, SVP, Chief Partnerships and Revenue Officer at APMG. “APM is the nation’s largest distributor and producer of classical music, and we now have the opportunity to bring Classical 24 to a wider audience.”

“We’re proud of the great success of C24,” said Kerri Hoffman, CEO of PRX. “We believe public radio stations will be well-served by this transition to integration across APM’s portfolio, thanks to APM’s leadership in classical music programming.”

The shift will go into effect beginning July 1, 2022.