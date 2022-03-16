NAB Requires COVID Shot or Negative Test

The National Association of Broadcasters has sent an e-mail to attendees and exhibitors outlining COVID-19 protocols for the NAB Show in Las Vegas next month. If you plan to attend you must be able to show proof that you are fully vaccinated or proof of a negative test. Masks are recommended but not required.

The NAB show is being held April 23rd through 27th. The Country Radio Seminar held in Nashville last month had similar protocols in place.

For all the details on the COIV-19 protocols for the show CLICK HERE.