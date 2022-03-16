Burns Launching New Format in the U.S.

Consultant Alan Burns says his Social Radio format is a music-and-talk hybrid based on listeners telling stories via text and phone. He’s had it on several stations in Canada for a few years and he’s now launching it in the U.S.

We asked Burns why this format is any different than formats airing on radio stations every day today. “This is different in a couple of important ways: first of all, we call it an “approach” rather than a format because the verbal content can work with multiple different music mixes or strategies; second, this 24/7 approach vs., say, a morning show doing “listener topics” is like the difference between an AC station doing an “80s lunch” feature and an actual Classic Hits station. It’s a matter of focus. Radio needs something new for listeners, advertisers, and the popular press to get excited about.”

Burns says the format is based on storytelling, with listeners contributing their ‘what happened to me when…’ stories in response to topics and questions posed by the hosts. “Humans have been listening to stories since language was invented, and people love to eavesdrop on other people’s lives by hearing their stories. It’s topical, timely, and personal.”

You can listen to examples of the station on in Edmonton at https://www.1023nowradio.com and in Calgary at https://www.1015todayradio.com/.

For more information, contact Burns at (251)243-1592 or [email protected].