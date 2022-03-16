FMR To Provide Research to Small Markets & Towns

FMR Associates, a consumer qualitative research company, announced Tuesday it would be providing research to small markets and small towns in large market DMA’s. FMR’s Local Radio Analysis provides 20 qualitative categories, along with weekly local impressions 12+, 25-54 and 35-64, and is represented by Eastlan ratings.

FMR Partner Kent Phillips said, “Until now, radio stations in many small markets or towns in large market DMA’s have had few cost effective, objective ways to determine the listening levels in their market and consumer behavior of their audience. In a world moving to impressions-based advertising, radio delivers a quality audience to clients. Local Impressions are NOT all equal”

FMR also announced that Eastlan Ratings will exclusively represent LRA in the US. Eastlan President Mike Gould said, “LRA is a natural, qualitative extension of Eastlan Ratings. It’s an affordable solution for radio stations in need of quality data in small and micro markets.”

LRA expects to serve broadcasters in up to 20 markets in 2022 and double that in 2023. For more information, go to: www.fmrassociates.com/LRA.