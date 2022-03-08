Pahigian Stepping Down as GM of WBAL

After 8 years at the helm, Cary Pahigian has decided to step down as the General Manager of WBAL Radio in Baltimore. His final day will be March 31st. Hearst TV veteran Dan Joerres will now also run WBAL AM & FM and 98 Rock (WIYY-FM).

Pahigian tells Radio Ink he plans to explore other opportunities at this time. “The clock went off in my head that said what is next and when and this just feels like the right time. This feels like the right time and I wanted to do it in a respectful manner for the company and not surprise them on it. I don’t know what’s next but I’m really excited to find out what it is. The best way for me to explore that is by stepping away from this position.”

Joerres started his broadcast career working in radio in Wisconsin as a sales person after graduating from college. He tells Radio Ink the mission of WBAL does not change under new leadership. “It’s to continue to serve the public and be the first informers of Baltimore.”

WBAL Radio signed on the air back in 1925.

“When Cary joined us eight years ago, he brought a wealth of experience at many of the nation’s most honored radio stations,” said Hearst Television President Jordan Wertlieb. “His passionate advocacy for local broadcasting and his strong appreciation for broadcasters’ important community service role were hallmarks of his spectacular success in managing WBAL Radio and 98 ROCK to even greater heights. We wish him great success in his well-deserved next chapter.”

“I joined WBAL and 98 ROCK because of the exceptional leadership team and extraordinary culture at Hearst Television,” Pahigian said. “And my longtime teammate and friend Dan Joerres epitomizes that level of managerial acumen. I know he will lead the outstanding teams throughout WBAL-TV, WBAL NewsRadio and 98 ROCK to even greater achievements. While I plan more adventures for my ongoing career, I leave Hearst with my gratitude for their support and providing me the opportunity of a lifetime.”

During Pahigian’s tenure, WBAL won an NAB Marconi back in 2016 for Large Market Station of the Year. Last year the station won four first-place awards in Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association competition. In 2020, Pahigian was Radio Ink’s Radio Wayne General Manager of the Year.

Pahigian joined Hearst Television from Saga Communications, where he was president and general manager of a nine-station radio group in Portland, Maine.