Salem Signs With ARC  

ARC Software has added the Salem Radio Network to its platform. Salem will use ARC to research, analyze and maintain affiliate deals across their talk lineup.

ARC is a media research platform providing station and personnel information, revenue analysis, a full CRM as well as Nielsen data for every radio station.

Phil Boyce, SVP of Spoken Word Format at Salem Radio Network commented “Jason and his team have provided a simple system, getting us up and running quickly. His insight into how to stay organized as we grow is very impressive, and I am delighted to be doing business with them.”

ARC Founder, Jason Bailey added “The excitement continues here at ARC in 2022. One of the first radio shows I added when running WORC-AM in Worcester years ago was Mike Gallagher. I spent time with Mike in his Empire State Building offices and have been a fan ever since. Having him and all the other amazing talent at SRN now being added to stations across America using our software, ARC, is a pinch me moment.”