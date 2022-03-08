Amazon Launches Radio Station App

The company says Amp, which is in Beta, is a new app that allows users to create live, shared radio shows. The music is licensed from Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, and other independent music companies.

The Amp music library now has tens of millions of licensed songs that can be curated into radio stations by users.

“Radio has always been about music and culture,” said John Ciancutti, vice president of Amp. “But imagine if you were inventing the medium for the first time today. You’d combine what people love about radio—spontaneous talk, new music discovery, diverse personalities, and broad programming—with all that’s made possible by today’s technology. You’d make it so anybody with a phone, a voice, and a love for music could make their own show. And that’s exactly what we’re doing. Amp makes it possible for you to grab the mic and run the airwaves. We are creating a new version of radio that will have an infinite dial of shows.”

Amp is free to use.

Creators also have the ability to take live calls into their radio shows.

Amp is also creating built-in discovery and notifications, so listeners can find and follow creators and upcoming shows. Users can also pre-plan and schedule their shows.

In the future, Amp plans to add Alexa integrations and social sharing.