KRMG Adds Morning Co-Host

Jen Townley has joined Dan Potter as co-host of KRMG Morning News in Tulsa. She most recently served as a news producer for FOX23 (KOKI-TV), KRMG’s sister news station.

“We’re happy to be able to hire someone who is already a part of the Cox Media Group family; we already know Jen’s skill set is top-notch,” said Levi May, Director of Branding & Programming. “Her impressive news background and engaging personality will add depth to our content that I cannot wait to get on-air.”

“I’m thrilled to be joined by an on-air partner with the energy, experience and personality Jen has,” said Potter. “Her connections to newsmakers through her years of experience as a senior news producer coupled with her devotion to family life — not to mention her sense of humor — make JT the perfect choice to co-host the KRMG Morning News with me.”