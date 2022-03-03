LeGeyt to Keynore Our Hispanic Radio Conference

The Radio Ink Hispanic Radio Conference will feature National Association of Broadcasters CEO Curtis LeGeyt providing the opening keynote. The conference is set for June 22-23 in Miami at the Intercontinental at Doral.

“We are especially excited and honored to have Curtis LeGeyt open the Hispanic Radio Conference,” said Deborah Parenti, President/Publisher of Radio Ink. “It will be a tremendous opportunity for Hispanic broadcasters to share their concerns and challenges with him as well as to hear his vision for the future of the industry.”

The theme of the NAB chief’s remarks at the Hispanic Radio Conference, will be “Promoting a Strong and Diverse Radio Industry Through Public Policy and Industry Engagement.”



“Radio’s ability to reach and directly serve diverse audiences is a cornerstone of the business. The Hispanic Radio Conference is an important forum for an ever influential and dynamic segment of the industry to convene, assess challenges, and discover opportunities in today’s complex and competitive media environment,” said LeGeyt. “NAB is a proud supporter, and I look forward to participating in this year’s event.”

This year’s Hispanic Radio Conference, June 22-23 in Miami will feature an Agenda that will be filled with industry leaders and experts sharing actionable information.

