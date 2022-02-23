Live Events Drive Univision Radio In Q4

Univision Radio remains a key component of a multinational multimedia company known today as TelevisaUnivision, and in Q4 2021, some of the audio division’s best financial performance in years will likely excite the team behind the AMs and FMs across the U.S. and Puerto Rico the company owns.

Revenue at the Radio segment increased by 3.8% in Q4, to $65 million.

That compares to $62.6 million for the same period in 2020.

Live event dollars are to thank for the growth, with core advertising categories of entertainment and pharmaceutical driving the improvements.

Advertising revenue grew by 2.8% to $63 million, and live events back on the calendar played a positive role for Univision Radio. As such, core advertising revenue increased 16.5% to $55.9 million, compared to $48.0 million in the same prior period.