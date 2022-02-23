Country Radio HoF Class of 22′

The Country Radio Broadcasters Class of 2022 Country Radio Hall of Fame honorees include four on-air personalities and two off-air broadcasters. The Induction Ceremony will be held June 30 at the Virgin Hotel in Nashville.

Whitney Allen began her career in 1979 that included stops at KCBQ, KIIS and KZLA. She worked on the nationally syndicated “After Midnite” and she is the creator and host of “America’s Hot List”. She has multiple CMA and ACM awards and a Gracie Award.

Debbie Conner began her radio career in 1966. She’s left her mark in many markets throughout her career, including stops in Memphis, Cincinnati, Baltimore, Pensacola and St. Louis. She has multiple ACM and CMA Personality of the Year Nominations and a Billboard Personality of The Year award.

Cathy Martindale began her country radio career in 1974 and has worked in Dallas and in Nashville at WSM. She’s been a host on Nashville Network and worked co-hosting Racing Country/Racing Country Classic. She is a three-time finalist for CMA Large Market and/or Syndicated Personality of the Year and is a member of the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame.

Rachel & Grunwald have been a part of the morning team at WYCD/Detroit since 2005. Rachel is a 2013 Gracie Award recipient. They received the NAB Marconi Award in 2012 and 2016 as well as Best Morning Show from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters in 2017 and 2019.

Off-air honorees include Becky Brenner, 45-year industry veteran and one of the most respected programmers in Country radio. Currently, she is a Consulting Partner with Albright & O’Malley & Brenner Country Radio Specialists.

Barry Mardit’s 47-year career includes programming stops in Pittsburgh and Detroit. He has earned Billboard, CMA Program Director, and Station of the Year honors, and a NAB Marconi Award. Mardit is still active in radio with Barry Mardit Consulting, and he serves on the CRB/CRS Agenda Committee.

“This Radio Hall of Fame Class has made us all proud,” said Joel Raab, HoF Committee Chairman. “Congratulations to this esteemed group of dedicated professionals who have given so much of themselves to Country Radio.”