FOX News Audio is releasing its latest true crime podcast Nightmare in Chowchilla: The School Bus Kidnapping on Wednesday. The six-part series, hosted by FOX News Channel’s Claudia Cowan, is about the 1976 kidnapping in Chowchilla, California when 26 children and their bus driver vanished. It was the largest kidnapping-for-ransom in U.S. history.

