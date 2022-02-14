Focus On What Salespeople Can Control

(By Loyd Ford) Salespeople can’t control everything, right? If you have lived through the last several years, you probably firmly understand that old phrase, “Life comes at you fast.”

I mean, let’s be honest. If you still believe you can be in control of anything on this planet, you have more experiences to have before you understand what’s happening here.

There are so many things radio sellers cannot control, but maybe they don’t have to be in control.

What Can Sellers Control?

Salespeople can control their time by focusing on the priorities most likely to turn into dollars

Local sellers can control how they design and manage appointments and the frequency of how often they are seeing prospects

Salespeople can control how they get attention, the impressions they make and learn how to tell their story in a captivating way that results in more business opportunities

Radio sellers can work with their sales manager and take the lead by setting themselves up as a local business brand builder expert with blogs, videos and more to further establish themselves as a thought leader that helps business leaders get ahead

Local sellers can control their networking and connectivity to the movers and shakers in a local market

Salespeople can learn to control their “listening ears”

Salespeople can focus their images to clients and potential clients as someone who always brings solutions, even when it doesn’t always profit them (this is the kind of person business owners welcome into their lives)

If sellers work deliberately at it, they can reshape how they respond to bad news and have alternatives to flip some bad news into good choices for the client and for themselves

Salespeople can determine and control when they give up and when they keep going

Sellers can “sharpen the saw” by reading industry trades and books on selling to stay positive and encouraged

Sellers can control how they measure their pipeline, development of pipeline, sales "pitches" and results from client and potential client visits

You can’t control what is happening with the economy, with Covid, with employment, the supply chain and other factors, but that doesn’t always matter. If someone is in business today, they have a choice. Get new customers and bring their loyal customers back more often to spend or give up.

You are a local seller today? If a local business owner is going to give up, they wouldn’t make a satisfying client anyway. If they are not ready to give up, they need you; or somebody like you. Why not you? Go make a difference in your local market, find and help the local businesses that need help…and bring back more revenue consistently.

Reach Loyd at 864.448.4169 or [email protected].