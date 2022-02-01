Stars To Appear at iHeart Awards

iHeartMedia has announced special guest appearances from Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, Martha Stewart, Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, Paris Hilton, Shonda Rhimes, Will Ferrell and Wilmer Valderrama during the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards. The event is virtual due to COVID.

The awards will stream on Thursday, February 3 at 9 p.m. ET on iHeartRadio’s YouTube Channel and Facebook Page as well as broadcasted across select iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide at 9 p.m. local time.

The 2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards will feature special guest appearances from Baratunde Thurston (“How to Citizen”); Bethenny Frankel (“Just B”); Brian Baumgartner (“The Office Deep Dive”); Flame Monroe (“Laugh and Learn”); Holly Frey (“Stuff You Missed in History Class”); Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett (“SmartLess”); Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey (“Office Ladies”); Leah Lamarr and Teddi Mellencamp (“Real Time Crime”); Malcolm Gladwell (“Revisionist History”); Martha Stewart; Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson (“All The Smoke”); Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang (“Las Culturistas”); Miles Gray (“The Daily Zeitgeist”); Paris Hilton (“This is Paris”); Roy Wood Jr. (“Roy’s Job Fair”); Sam Rapoport and Jane Skinner Goodell (“Earnin’ It”) with Head Coach Ron Rivera and Assistant Running Backs Coach Jen King of the Washington Football Team; Shonda Rhimes (Shondaland Audio); Will Ferrell (“The Ron Burgundy Show”); Wilmer Valderrama (“Essential Voices”) and more.

In addition, the 2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards will present three Icon Awards to pay tribute to the creators, organizations and podcasts that have made groundbreaking contributions to podcasting’s expanding role in today’s popular culture. “My Favorite Murder,” a weekly comedy/true crime podcast hosted by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, will be honored with the 2022 Audible Audio Pioneer Award; Descript, an easy all-in-one tool for transcription, podcasting, screen recording, audio and video editing, will be honored with the 2022 Innovator Award; and “Force Multiplier,” a podcast hosted by Baratunde Thurston and in association with Salesforce.org that spotlights the exponential impact we can have on the world by working together, will be honored with the 2022 Social Impact Award.