SummitMedia Market President Retires

SummitMedia Knoxville Market President Chris Protzman is retiring after 18 years on the job. His final day will be February 1st. Protzman said he started his retirement discussion with CEO Carl Parmer last Fall and he’s delighted with how all the pieces came together.

Protzman added “As I transition into the next chapter of my professional life I look forward to completing my work as Chairman Emeritus of our State Broadcast Association, as well as advancing several non-profit projects near and dear to my heart. SummitMedia has pledged to support these efforts moving forward and I am deeply grateful for their support.”

Parmer added, “Chris has done an outstanding job leading our Knoxville Cluster and we wish him the very best as begins his next Chapter. He was instrumental in helping choose his successor and we couldn’t be more excited for our team”

The new Market President for the cluster will be Kelsey Gresham who comes over to SummitMedia Knoxville from CMG in Athens, GA, where she was Station Director. It’s a return to Knoxville for Gresham. She was Local Sales Manager for the cluster back in 2017.