Voice Of Southern New England Hire

Bill Bartholomew is the new Assistant Program Director/Executive Producer for NewsTalk 99.7 FM/AM 630 WPRO. Bartholomew is a multimedia journalist and creator of ‘The Bartholomewtown Podcast’.

“Joining the team at legendary platform WPRO on a daily basis is a tremendous opportunity for me, and one that I take extremely seriously,” said Bartholomew. “For nearly a century, WPRO has been a trusted source for southern New Englanders, and I look forward to collaborating with the station to expand the reach of my perspective and insight into the issues that are important to the region, introducing radio to a new audience, and expanding WPRO’s reach in the rapidly expanding digital space.”

“I’m excited to welcome Bill to the team,” said Doug MacGunnigle, PD. “His experience in the digital realm, standing in the community, and political savvy will add greatly to the success of WPRO and be a tremendous asset as we move into new and exciting frontiers, both on the air and beyond.”