Help And Inspiration Podcast

YEA Networks, founded by the late Kidd Kraddick, is partnering with the founders and Pastors of Redemption Church and offering its third Christian based program. ‘Ron and Hope: Unfiltered’ will focus on helping listeners understand how to tackle problems with bible-based answers.

“Hope and I will share our struggles, mistakes and victories and hopefully encourage our listeners to keep fighting the good fight of faith and smile more than they cry,” said Ron Carpenter.

“Ron and Hope’s reach is enormous, and we’re excited to partner with them on this new venture. Podcasting will make their message even more accessible to the world,” said Shawn Nunn, President of YEA Networks.