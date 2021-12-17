A Maxima Money Haul in Tampa

Beasley’s 92.5 Maxima in Tampa raised $147,380 during its 12th annual St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Radio-thon. This year’s total’s surpassed 2020 by $10,000.

“The world, as we know it, is full of challenges yet sometimes, with the noise of constant headlines and news bombardment, we lose track of what real problems look like,” said Program Director, Nio Fernandez. “A child battling cancer and his or her family gripping to hope allows stations like ours to field that call and do so proudly.”