PodcastOne Renews Three

PoccastOne has signed deals to keep three podcasts on their platform. LadyGang, Gals on the Go and Rob Has a Podcast have inked long-term agreements.

“Building successful podcasts takes teamwork and chemistry, not just among the hosts but amongst the people behind the scenes as well,” said Kit Gray, President. “Our close-knit relationships and long-standing partnerships with have created the perfect storm of trust and ambition and allowed both our hosts and PodcastOne to thrive and surpass the goals we set for ourselves and each other and we couldn’t be more proud to extend these relationships.”

LadyGang, is a celebrity driven podcast made for women, by women; Gals on the Go, is a lifestyle podcast and Rob Has a Podcast, is hosted by two-time Survivor contestant Rob Cesterino.