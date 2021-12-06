KNX News Now Heard on FM

Audacy has launched of KNX News 97.1 FM in Los Angeles. The station will simulcast Newsradio KNX-AM, Audacy’s 24-hour news station. The 97.1 FM signal was previously home to 97.1 NOW (KNOU-FM), a Contemporary Hit format.

The station will launch with a two-minute tribute to some of the station’s biggest headlines over the last 100 years, while previewing the next chapter of its history.

“For over 100 years, KNX has been the station Southern California has depended on for breaking news, important events and life changing moments,” said Jeff Federman, Regional President, Audacy. “With spoken word audio consumption at an all-time high, this move allows us to significantly upgrade the existing KNX brand and create a news destination for a new generation. KNX is a powerful and trusted brand in this market, and we look forward to delivering the same award-winning content on crystal-clear FM radio.”