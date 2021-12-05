Barentt Leaves Audacy For Townsquare

Townsquare Media in Buffalo has hired Bob Barnett as Director of Content and Brand Manager for country station WYRK-FM and ‘Relaxing Favorites’ WMSX-FM. Barnett spent 21 years with Audacy in Rochester, including the last eight year as VP of Programming.

“I’m beyond excited to be heading home to Buffalo, where I was born and raised, to work for Townsquare Media’s successful group of stations,” commented Bob. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to share my experience and knowledge with the amazing Buffalo team that’s already focused on being the best!”

“We are thrilled to have Bob Barnett join our team. He has a track record of success throughout his career that is beyond impressive. Bob is a winner and will be a key component to our success as we strive to be the #1 Media Company in Buffalo,” added Townsquare Buffalo Market President and Chief Revenue Officer, Mark Plimpton.