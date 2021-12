Bonneville Denver’s KOSI 101.1 raised more than $200,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Denver. “Light The Houses” Radiothon raised $238,891.

“Our entire staff is very proud of our incredibly generous listeners who opened up their hearts to help assist families with housing while they focus on the health of their child,” said Jim Lawson, PD.

The station broadcasted live December 2nd, from 6am-6pm from their studios instead of the Ronald McDonald House due to CoVid-19 protocols.