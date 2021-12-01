Townsquare, Compass Keep it Going

The two companies have announced a multi-year extension of their programming partnership. Townsquare and Compass launched the partnership in 2014 with the goal of providing affiliates original programming for the PM Drive and Evening dayparts.

“We are thrilled with the continued progress of this syndication partnership as witnessed by the continued growth in our affiliate base and audience levels,” said Erik Hellum, COO of Townsquare Media, Local Media.

“In a very thoughtful and strategic way, we have built one of the largest daily entertainment platforms in national syndication,” said Peter Kosann, CEO of Compass Media Networks. “This is a testament to the quality of the programming and the commitment of our team.”

Today the syndicated offerings include:

PopCrush Nights with Kayla Thomas (CHR) Popcrush.com

PopCrush Nights with Nicole Murray (HOT AC) Popcrush.com

Loudwire Nights (Rock) Loudwire.com

Taste of Country Nights (Country) TasteofCountry.com

The Night Shift with Craig Allen (Classic Hits)

Ultimate Classic Rock with Joe Benson (Classic Rock) UltimateClassicRock.com

XXL Higher Level Radio (Hip-Hop) XXLmag.com