MIW Free Webinar is This Week

The Mentoring Inspiring Women in Radio group is presenting a free webinar to highlight industry leaders that have impacted change in their companies on Thursday, December 2 at 1PM Eastern. Registration is free to all.

The speakers will be

Becky Degener, TSM, Vice President of Traffic Operations

Mildred Sibley, Entravision, Vice President of Station Traffic Operations

Melissa Mitchell, Bonneville, Director of Finance and Corporate Controller

The webinar will be moderated by Susie Hedrick, vCreative CEO and Valerie Blackburn, MIW Board Member.

