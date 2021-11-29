MIW Free Webinar is This Week

The Mentoring Inspiring Women in Radio group is presenting a free webinar to highlight industry leaders that have impacted change in their companies on Thursday, December 2 at 1PM Eastern. Registration is free to all.
The speakers will be
Becky Degener, TSM, Vice President of Traffic Operations
Mildred Sibley, Entravision, Vice President of Station Traffic Operations
Melissa Mitchell, Bonneville, Director of Finance and Corporate Controller
The webinar will be moderated by Susie Hedrick, vCreative CEO and Valerie Blackburn, MIW Board Member.