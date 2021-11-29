Broadcasters Foundation Giving Tuesday

The Broadcasters Foundation of America International Day of Giving is Tuesday, November 30. Donations help radio and television colleagues who are in acute need due to illness, accident, or disaster.

“There’s never been a better opportunity to make an impact by giving back and helping those in our business who have been hit by tragic and unthinkable circumstances,” said Tim McCarthy, Co-President of the Broadcasters Foundation.

For over seventy years, the Broadcasters Foundation has provided medical aid and disaster relief to broadcasters and their families across the United States. This year, the Broadcasters Foundation will award more than $1.8 million in monthly and emergency grants.

“As you’re thinking of the organizations you love and support, please consider including the Broadcasters Foundation in your donations,” said Scott Herman, Chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation.

Individual donations can be made to the Guardian Fund, corporate contributions are accepted through the Angel Initiative, and bequests can be arranged through the Legacy Society. You can learn more and Donate Here.