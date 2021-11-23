WTOP has concluded its inaugural ‘Week of Giving’ holiday charity campaign. WTOP’s goal with the campaign was to help as many people as possible in D.C., Maryland and Virginia (DMV) through partnerships with local charities working directly in the community.

“We’re so honored to be able to give back to our DMV community in this way and thankful for the giving spirit of our loyal audience,” said Joel Oxley, GM. “We couldn’t help these charities and the people they support without them.”

The WTOP Week of Giving Campaign ran for one week, during which time more than $9,000 was raised for local charities.

In addition to the money donated by listeners and readers, WTOP also matched donations made as part of an internal employee match program encouraging employees, as well as their friends and family, to donate during the Week of Giving.