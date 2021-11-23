Longtime KIRO Host Retiring

After 27 years with Bonneville’s KIRO Radio in Seattle, Tom & Curley Show co-host Tom Tangney is retiring. Tom’s last show will be Wednesday, Dec. 1st. He’s done everything from news desk reporting to reviewing movies, all culminating in his co-hosting talk radio gig alongside John Curley on the Tom & Curley Show.

On Monday’s show Tangney said, “This is the greatest job. I just realized, at the age of 67, I’ve got other things I still want to do — there are just fascinating things in the world. I’ve worked in radio for 30 years and been on talk shows for the last decade, and now I want to try other things. I want to travel, I want to read, I want to study and all these kinds of things.”