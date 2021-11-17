Crime Junkie Up Two

Edison Research has released its Top 30 Podcast ranker from its Podcast Consumer Tracker. Crime Junkie moved up from 5th to 3rd while Joe Rogan and The Daily held onto the 1st and 2nd spots respectively. This latest Edison chart is from Q4 2020 – Q3 2021.

The ranker lists the top thirty podcasts in America by reach — not downloads — among weekly podcast consumers.

The Edison Research Top 50 Podcasts of Q3 2021 list is derived from data collected continuously from Q4 2020 – Q3 2021, from surveying weekly podcast consumers ages 18 and older in the U.S. Participants indicate which podcasts they listened to in the past week along with a variety of demographic, psychographic, and purchase behavior information. The results are then coded and analyzed to ascertain the genre, network, and sales representation for each podcast. The relative audience size of each podcast network is then calculated and expressed as the percentage of weekly podcast listeners reached by that network. Surveys of over 8,000 podcast listeners in the U.S. were conducted Q4 2020 through Q3 2021.

Below is the top ten. Check out the top 30 list in full HERE.

