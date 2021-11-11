New SVP Sales iHeart Minneapolis

Bekki Yang has been promoted from VP Sales to Senior Vice President Sales. Yang has been part of the iHeart family for 22 years.

“I’ve had a very long career with iHeartMedia and I couldn’t be more excited to take on this new role with the iHeartMedia Minneapolis team,” said Yang. “I look forward to the continued success that Minneapolis has established while adding new ideas and leadership to the team.”

“Bekki thinks big and acts big,” said Greg Alexander, Market President. “Innovation and creative thinking are at the core of her career success. I’m thrilled to promote her to Senior Vice President of Sales.”