Will Investors Return to Radio?

When Forecast 2022 takes place in New York City next week, executives from both radio and TV will gather to discuss the future of broadcasting. Attendees will hear from speakers who may impact their future, and others who can improve their future revenue streams. Another very important topic, during a panel moderated by Drew Marcus, will cover investors coming back to radio.

Marcus is a Senior Advisor for Guggenheim Securities. He tells Radio Ink his panel will be a discussion on broadcast public and private valuations are impacted by growth, deal, regulatory and technology trends. “We will also discuss the logic and likelihood of further industry consolidation. It should be a valuable panel for any executive trying to drive future value in broadcasting.

Marcus’ panel includes a top ranked analyst, a capital markets banker and an M&A specialist. They are Steven Cahall, Managing Director and Sr Equity Media/Cable Analyst, Wells Fargo Securities, Christopher Ensley, Managing Director/TMT, Noble Capital Markets and Richard Foreman, President, Richard A. Foreman Associates

Marcus says Forecast 2022 will also be a wonderful opportunity for TV and Radio business executives to get together in person especially after face-to-face meetings were recently delayed due to the NAB cancellation.

