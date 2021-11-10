Here Are The 2021 NAB Marconi Award Winners

By
Radio Ink
-
0

Breakfast Club co-host Angela Yee did a fabulous job hosting the NAB’s virtual Marconi Awards Wednesday afternoon, which were sponsored by Xperi. The awards honor stations and on-air personalities for excellence in broadcasting. Here are the winners…

Legendary Station of the Year
WSB-AM, Atlanta, Ga.		 AC Station of the Year
WTMX-FM, Chicago, Ill.
Legendary Manager of the Year
Ben Downs, Bryan Broadcasting		 Best Radio Podcast of the Year
“We Need to Talk,” WGTS-FM, Washington, D.C.
Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year
Rickey Smiley, Reach Media, Inc.		 CHR Station of the Year
KNDE-FM, College Station, Texas
Major Market Personality of the Year
The Musers – Dunham, Miller & Keith,
KTCK-AM, Dallas, Texas		 Classic Hits Station of the Year
WCBS-FM, New York, N.Y.
Large Market Personality of the Year
Ann Kelly, WDUV-FM, Tampa Bay, Fla.		 College Station of the Year
WPSC-FM, William Patterson University, Wayne, N.J.
Medium Market Personality of the Year
Dan Potter, KRMG-FM, Tulsa, Okla.		 Country Station of the Year
WYCD-FM, Detroit, Mich.
Small Market Personality of the Year
Frito and Katy, KNDE-FM, College Station, Texas		 News/Talk Station of the Year
WTOP-FM, Washington, D.C.
Major Market Station of the Year
KYW-AM, Philadelphia, Pa.		 Religious Station of the Year
WGTS-FM, Washington, D.C.
Large Market Station of the Year
KTMY-FM, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn.		 Rock Station of the Year
KLOS-FM, Los Angeles, Calif.
Medium Market Station of the Year
KRMG-FM, Tulsa, Okla.		 Spanish Language Station of the Year
KLLI-FM, Los Angeles, Calif.
Small Market Station of the Year
WTAW-AM, College Station, Texas		 Sports Station of the Year
KTCK-AM, Dallas, Texas
  Urban Station of the Year
WEDR-FM, Miami, Fla.

