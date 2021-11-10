Here Are The 2021 NAB Marconi Award Winners

Breakfast Club co-host Angela Yee did a fabulous job hosting the NAB’s virtual Marconi Awards Wednesday afternoon, which were sponsored by Xperi. The awards honor stations and on-air personalities for excellence in broadcasting. Here are the winners…
|Legendary Station of the Year
WSB-AM, Atlanta, Ga.
|AC Station of the Year
WTMX-FM, Chicago, Ill.
|Legendary Manager of the Year
Ben Downs, Bryan Broadcasting
|Best Radio Podcast of the Year
“We Need to Talk,” WGTS-FM, Washington, D.C.
|Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year
Rickey Smiley, Reach Media, Inc.
|CHR Station of the Year
KNDE-FM, College Station, Texas
|Major Market Personality of the Year
The Musers – Dunham, Miller & Keith,
KTCK-AM, Dallas, Texas
|Classic Hits Station of the Year
WCBS-FM, New York, N.Y.
|Large Market Personality of the Year
Ann Kelly, WDUV-FM, Tampa Bay, Fla.
|College Station of the Year
WPSC-FM, William Patterson University, Wayne, N.J.
|Medium Market Personality of the Year
Dan Potter, KRMG-FM, Tulsa, Okla.
|Country Station of the Year
WYCD-FM, Detroit, Mich.
|Small Market Personality of the Year
Frito and Katy, KNDE-FM, College Station, Texas
|News/Talk Station of the Year
WTOP-FM, Washington, D.C.
|Major Market Station of the Year
KYW-AM, Philadelphia, Pa.
|Religious Station of the Year
WGTS-FM, Washington, D.C.
|Large Market Station of the Year
KTMY-FM, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn.
|Rock Station of the Year
KLOS-FM, Los Angeles, Calif.
|Medium Market Station of the Year
KRMG-FM, Tulsa, Okla.
|Spanish Language Station of the Year
KLLI-FM, Los Angeles, Calif.
|Small Market Station of the Year
WTAW-AM, College Station, Texas
|Sports Station of the Year
KTCK-AM, Dallas, Texas
|Urban Station of the Year
WEDR-FM, Miami, Fla.