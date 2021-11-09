Preston & Steve Show What Radio is All About

Beasley Media Group’s WMMR Philadelphia morning show Preston & Steve raised over 2.3 million pounds of food and $1 Million dollars cash to benefit needy individuals and families during their 2021 Camp Out For Hunger campaign.

Proceeds will directly benefit local hunger relief organizations through Philabundance – Delaware Valley’s largest hunger relief organization, which acquires, rescues, and distributes food to help feed those in need, while also advocating for policies that increase food access.

Beginning at 6am on Monday, November 1st through 11am on Friday, November 5, 2021, Preston and Steve camped out and broadcast live in the parking lot of Xfinity Live!, located within the Wells Fargo Center Sports Complex in South Philadelphia, in an effort to collect food and monetary donations from listeners and businesses throughout the tri-state area.

The duo started their food drive back in 1998 after recognizing that hunger was a real issue in the Philadelphia area. Their initial goal was to raise one ton of food.

Check out this cool video from the event HERE.