Caroline Beasley Will Be at Forecast 2022. Will You?

Beasley Media CEO Caroline Beasley will be on our Executive Super Session at Forecast 2022, moderated by Gordon Borrell, which will also include Townsquare CEO Bill Wilson. The most important financial gathering of the year is now less than two weeks away. We spoke to Beasley about the importance of attending.

Radio Ink: What are you hopeful for as you look ahead to 2022?

Caroline Beasley: Our expectation is to see a return to 2019 levels both as a company and as an industry. We also are focused on expanding our digital initiative such that any future declines in radio would be offset by digital.

In addition, we look forward to continuing to diversify our revenue streams and see sports betting allowed in more markets as the sector continues to rapidly grow as a category for both our company and the industry. I am very hopeful the current supply chain issues will also be resolved soon, resulting in a return in automotive advertising.

I do believe it’s important for all of us to continue to adapt to the “new normal”- in whatever capacity that may be, whether it’s addressing labor shortage or return to work and the flexibility preference for some positions and demographics.

Radio Ink: What will attendees get out of Forecast 2022 in New York City in your opinion.

Caroline Beasley: Attendees can expect to gain great insight on a variety of topics, ranging from the latest regulatory issues to the important role digital will play in the future from key industry leaders as we all continue to navigate our ‘new normal’ moving forward. It’s a definite ‘must attend’ event as we look to the coming year and beyond!

Radio Ink: You are presenting Gordon Smith with a Lifetime Achievement Award. What has Gordon meant to the industry?

Caroline Beasley: Gordon Smith’s impact has been monumental in the media industry. Throughout his years at the NAB, Gordon has been a tireless champion and statesman on behalf of broadcasters. Radio and television companies across the country are in a much better place today because his tireless dedication, passion, and leadership.

He has been at the forefront of change and wins on behalf of the industry. From championing the Local Radio Freedom Act to advocating for CARES legislation to provide broadcasters eligibility to receive PPP relief, he has unabashedly led the charge on behalf of radio and television across the United States.

His keen wisdom, vast experience and great sense of humor will be something I will always remember while serving as Joint Board Chair and Radio Chair. I am very proud to call him my friend.

