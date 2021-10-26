Now Rep Wants More Money From Streamers

On Monday we reported on U.S. Representative Ted Deutch’s appearance before the House Judiciary Committee to push the American Music Fairness Act which would require radio stations to pay artists to air their music.
Monday Deutch introduced the Protect Working Musicians Act, legislation that would allow artists and music creators to negotiate fairer rates and terms for the use of their music online.
Deutch said “Through the pandemic, streaming services became even more indispensable, allowing us to enjoy the music we love, even when live performances were shut down. But with the exponentially increasing market power of a few tech platforms, the voices of independent musicians are getting harder to hear. By empowering a more diverse chorus of voices to negotiate fair terms and rates for their music, the Protecting Working Musicians Act recognizes the fundamental value of music and gives working artists a fair shot.”
Here’s how Deutch says the Protect Working Musicians Act would empower small independent artists and music creators:
- Allowing working artists and independent musicians to band together to negotiate with dominant streaming platforms.
- Making clear the antitrust laws are no obstacle to these negotiations;
- Granting working artists and independent musicians the ability to collectively refuse to license their music to a dominant online music distribution platform that refuses to pay market value rates.
The Protect Working Musicians Act is endorsed by the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) and the Artist Rights Alliance (ARA).
The problem with this idea is the DMCA puts the Copyright Royalty Board in charge of setting rates. There are no negotiations. That was the system the music industry wanted. They also want that system to apply to broadcast radio. The DMCA already allows artists and labels to refuse to license music. That’s how Garth Brooks has kept his music off iTunes and made Amazon the exclusive online distributor of his music. The problem these indie musicians have is their music is not very popular, and they don’t do anything to create demand. They just post their music on social media and expect people to find it. In a competitive situation, it’s not a good way to get people to hear music. So placing more impediments to getting the music out doesn’t help.
Agreed!! Let the young work hard as the musicians before have; getting the proper business management agents to help, get proper and exclussive record and CD labeling in place; and get airplay on normal commercial stations,,; these up and coming talented kids are looking for a free-ride!!! Why should radio stations have to pay the artists to play as air their songs and music. WELCOME BACK THE DAYS OF DIRTY PAYOLA. WATCH THIS STUFF MORE CAREFULLY , THE GOVERNMENT AND SENATE FLOOR SHOULD BE ASHAME FOR SUGGESTING IN THE AGE OF DIGITAL STREAMLINING SHAME! I gladly thank- you VIC TRAVERS (LUTES) American Legendary Broadcaster