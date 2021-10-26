Now Rep Wants More Money From Streamers

On Monday we reported on U.S. Representative Ted Deutch’s appearance before the House Judiciary Committee to push the American Music Fairness Act which would require radio stations to pay artists to air their music.

Monday Deutch introduced the Protect Working Musicians Act, legislation that would allow artists and music creators to negotiate fairer rates and terms for the use of their music online.

Deutch said “Through the pandemic, streaming services became even more indispensable, allowing us to enjoy the music we love, even when live performances were shut down. But with the exponentially increasing market power of a few tech platforms, the voices of independent musicians are getting harder to hear. By empowering a more diverse chorus of voices to negotiate fair terms and rates for their music, the Protecting Working Musicians Act recognizes the fundamental value of music and gives working artists a fair shot.”

Here’s how Deutch says the Protect Working Musicians Act would empower small independent artists and music creators:

Allowing working artists and independent musicians to band together to negotiate with dominant streaming platforms.

Making clear the antitrust laws are no obstacle to these negotiations;

Granting working artists and independent musicians the ability to collectively refuse to license their music to a dominant online music distribution platform that refuses to pay market value rates.

The Protect Working Musicians Act is endorsed by the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) and the Artist Rights Alliance (ARA).