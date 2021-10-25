Bob & Tom OK Long-Term Deal

Indianapolis based The Bob & Tom show and Cumulus Media have inked a new agreement to continue to carry the show on 18 of the company’s radio stations. The renewal extends a successful broadcast partnership of over 20 years.

“Bob & Tom and team are the true Hall-of-Famers who bring the heat every morning,” said Brian Philips, EVP, Content & Audience. “Thanks for the laughs and great characters, long may they reign across Cumulus markets!”

“We’re thrilled to continue working with our long-term partner, Cumulus Media,” said Tom Griswold. We look forward to continuing to entertain listeners across the U.S.”

The new agreement also lands the program on KXHS-FM in Abilene, TX.