It’s Ridiculous Radio Isn’t paying

That’s what Rep. Ted Deutch told the House Judiciary Committee Friday. Deutch wants the American Music Fairness Act passed which would require radio stations to pay artists to air their music.

Deutch said, “We expect every other business to pay for their raw materials. Grocery stores pay for produce. Builders pay for lumber. Corporate radio should pay for music But while talk radio stations pay their hosts. Sports radio pays for play-by-play. DJs are paid to entertain, inform, and introduce the songs that bring in listeners. Songwriters are paid for their music and lyrics. The artists singing and musicians playing are not.”

Deutch said the exposure story radio is telling doesn’t cut it. “This isn’t the 1960s.

Every creator knows that “exposure” isn’t how they pay the bills. Technology has changed a lot since the start of AM/FM radio. And we all know that publicity from radio airplay isn’t how an artist breaks out into the mainstream. Most mainstream radio plays a small rotation of hits rather than breaking a wide range of new or indie artists.”

Watch Deutch’s testimony HERE.