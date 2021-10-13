New PD For The Kat

Shelly Easton has been named Program Director for 96.9 The Kat (WKKT), Charlotte NC. Easton was named one of Radio Ink’s Top PD’s in 2017.

“I am so thrilled to be back in the country format. To be able to rejoin the company where I launched my programming career, is a dream come true,” said Easton. “The country battle in Charlotte is long-standing and 96.9 The Kat is primed for continued success. A huge thanks to the entire iHeartMedia senior leadership team for their support and this incredible opportunity.”

“We are extremely pleased to have Shelly join our remarkable programming family,” said A.J., SVP Programming. “Her vision, passion and commitment to the country music community makes her the perfect fit to lead 96.9 The Kat. Shelly’s wealth of format knowledge and proven track record sets her apart in driving ongoing advancement of this successful brand.”

She starts October 18.