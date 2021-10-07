Tampa Host Tells His Cancer Story

On Wednesday, inspired by Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis who announced she had breast cancer, CMG Tampa radio host Drew Garabado shared with his audience that he has stage 2 testicular cancer.

Garabado, who’s 52 now, said his battle with cancer started when he was in his 20’s. A lump a doctor found was declared benign. Things changed about a month ago. He was told he had stage 2 cancer and starts chemotherapy next month, 5 days per week. Garabado says he understands the cancer is highly curable and will be on the show as much as he can. He hopes to be cancer free by Christmas.

The reason Garabado wanted to share his story was to encourage guys to go to the doctor and get checked. “Guys out there, get checked. Don’t beat around the bush, don’t delay it. Give yourself peace of mind and go get checked. It could literally save your life and I hope it does.”

He said he drew inspiration from hearing Casey DeSantis tell her story. “How very brave of her to go public to encourage women to get checked. If me saying this makes you go to the doctor, if it encourages you to get checked out, that’s what I’m here for. I want my personal story to inspire you to get checked out.”

You can watch Garabado tell his story HERE.