Audacy Ups One, Adds One

Audacy has elevated Tim Clarke (L) to Senior Vice President, Digital Audio Content. Mike Thomas (R) has been hired to succeed Clarke as Senior Vice President and Market Manager of its Boston market.

“Tim is a rising star in our industry and we’re excited to add his talents and capabilities to our digital business,” said J.D. Crowley, Chief Digital Officer.

Thomas joins Audacy from Good Karma Brands, where he served as Market Manager of ESPN Chicago 1000 AM since December 2019.

“I am thrilled to welcome Mike back to Boston,” said Mark Hannon, Regional President. “Mike’s a proven winner and his leadership will be critical in moving the business forward. I also want to thank Tim Clarke for the exceptional job he has done this past year and wish him continued success as he moves to our central digital team.”