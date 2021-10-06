Thompson Retiring From Broadcasters Foundation

Broadcasters Foundation of America President Jim Thompson will retire from the organization at the end of 2022. He’s been the President of the Association since 2009. Tim McCarthy will serve as Co-President with Thompson through 2022, then take over as President and Thompson will become a consultant.

Chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation Scott Herman said the transition goes into effect November 1. “I have known Tim for almost 20 years. He is an outstanding leader and I look forward to working with him and Jim for a seamless transition. Jim has done a phenomenal job getting the word out about our mission and increasing the number of broadcasters we help,” continued Herman. The entire Board and I are delighted that he will remain with the Foundation as Co-President and then as a Consultant.”

“Serving the mission of the Broadcasters Foundation has been the most rewarding experience of my career,” stated Thompson. “I cannot think of a more worthy task then helping our colleagues in their darkest moments. The search committee and the Board have made an excellent choice in Tim — I know I will be leaving our mission in good hands.”

Chairman Emeritus Phil Lombardo noted, “I worked with the search committee 12 years ago to bring Jim onboard, and I am pleased to again have worked with the current search committee to identify Tim as the best person to take on our mission of helping broadcasters in acute need.”

“I look forward to working with Jim and the entire Board to continue the important work of the Broadcasters Foundation,” said McCarthy. “I have been in broadcasting throughout my career, and it is an honor to be in a position to give back by providing aid to those in our industry who need it most.”

McCarthy most recently was with ESPN/Walt Disney Company as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Audio Play-By-Play and General Manager of New York and LA Radio. He joined ESPN in 1998 as General Manager and President of WABC/Radio Disney/ESPN. McCarthy began his career in radio at WABC Radio in 1990.

During his 40+ year career, Thompson was President of Westinghouse Broadcasting’s Radio Division, President and Co-Owner of Liberty Radio Group, and General Manager of KYW-TV, Philadelphia.