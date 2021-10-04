iHeartMedia has hired Dalena Pajares as Vice President of Sales for its 7-station cluster in St. Louis. Pajares joins iHeart St. Louis from The Center for Sales Strategy, where she most recently served as an Account Executive.

Pajares will report to Libby Nolan, Senior Vice President of Sales for iHeartMedia St. Louis who said, “Dalena is an energetic leader who has a passion for helping people and businesses grow,” said Nolan. “Her competitive nature and contagious enthusiasm will be appreciated by all who work with her.”

Pajares also served as a Senior Account Executive for Hubbard Broadcasting, Emmis Communications and CBS Radio, Cox Radio and is a graduate of University of Missouri – Columbia.

“I am so blessed to be given the opportunity to join this talented group of people,” said Pajares. “iHeartMedia St. Louis has powerful solutions to offer emerging brands, our local business community and nationwide advertisers. I’m committed to making a positive contribution and can’t wait to grow and help others as they grow.”