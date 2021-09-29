RTNDA Board Election Results

Allison McGinley has been elected Chair of the Radio Television Digital News Association. Tim Scheld, News Director, WCBS-AM New York was elected Chair-Elect.

Allison McGinley is the ND at WKMG-TV, Orlando. She succeeds outgoing Chair Andrea Stahlman, ND at WLKY-TV, Louisville.

“It has been a privilege to take part In these lessons, and it will be an honor to lead the RTDNA board Into 2022,” said McGinley. “Ours is a renowned organization with a deeply rooted mission: to promote and protect responsible journalism, to defend the freedom of the press and the safety of those in the field, and to train and encourage the ethical standards in newsrooms everywhere.”

Scheld’s election starts him on a three year leadership cycle, moving toward the top position.

There was a tie for representative of Region 1; and a run-off election is being conducted. The results of the other Board of Directors positions can be found Here.