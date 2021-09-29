Cryptocurrencies Focus Of New Show

Premiere Networks is launching ‘The Mark Moss Show’, focusing on Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies. The weekend show and iHeartRadio podcast will help audiences understand the technology, but also why it is important to business, politics and financial markets.

“We’re witnessing the most important technological revolution right now – it’s the greatest ‘asymmetric opportunity’ of our lifetime,” said Moss. “But to take advantage of this opportunity, you need to have asymmetric information and you need to know what most others do not. That’s what I’m excited to share with listeners each and every week, so they can participate in this revolution today!”

“Mark is uniquely qualified to inform and educate audiences on how to make smart investments, grow their money, understand the financial markets and prepare for the future,” said Julie Talbott, President, Premiere Networks. “He doesn’t just talk the talk, he walks the walk. We look forward to sharing Mark’s knowledge and expertise with listeners every weekend!”

The program debuts October 2.