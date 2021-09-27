Awards For WSGE’s Tim Greene

Tim Greene has been honored with The President’s Gold Service Award for his community service throughout the Carolina’s, United States and overseas. Other awards include a Distinguished Humanitarian Award from Who’s Who In America, and a Certificate Of Commendation from the City of Los Angeles.

Along with being a morning radio host in Charlotte, he is music director, and assistant program director for WSGE 91.7 FM. Greene is also a film writer/director, motivational speaker and philanthropist.

During his multi city motivational tours, Tim has purchased over 350 laptop computers for low-income students in underserved communities all without any sponsorships.