Car Talk Ends A Long Run

Car Talk launched as a local show on WBUR in Boston back in 1977, hosted by Tom and Ray Magliozzi, also known as Click and Clack. In 1987 the show went national and was a huge success for NPR.

Tom died 7 years ago. Ray joined WBUR to talk about his late brother and the success of the program.

The past Saturday The Best of Car Talk aired for the final time.

Podcasts of “The Best of Car Talk” will be released twice a week, starting Oct. 1. In celebration of the show’s more than 30-year-long run on the air, WBUR’s Cityspace will host an event, both in-person and online, on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. Get tickets here.